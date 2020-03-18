SAN ANTONIO — A few days after a doctor within the University Health System was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, officials say a University Hospital nurse and a resident physician have tested positive "following travel exposure."

It's unclear if these cases are in any way connected to the number of total coronavirus cases in the city, which stood at 11 as of Tuesday night. Another update is expected Wednesday evening.

According to officials, both affected hospital employees are self-isolating at home as staff work to get in touch with anyone they may have been in contact with.

Additionally, UHS officials say they have "cancelled staff travel" and asked all employees "to seriously consider staying home if they are taking time off work," in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 locally.

Stay up to date on the latest information regarding the fight to contain coronavirus in Texas and elsewhere: