SAN ANTONIO — Several school districts are offering counseling services by phone for students and family members.

NEISD will have phone lines set up for counseling questions and concerns starting Monday, March 23. Counselors will work on a rotating basis to answer the support lines weekdays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Click here for a full list of phone numbers.

Judson ISD is also offering counseling services during this time. The service began on Wednesday. Click here for more information.

RELATED: Real-time updates: 29 coronavirus cases confirmed in Bexar County; three new travel-related cases on JBSA

RELATED: Coronavirus Q&A: What San Antonio needs to know to stay safe

RELATED: VIA suspends fares starting Saturday due to coronavirus

RELATED: Districts approve resolutions to pay employees during closure