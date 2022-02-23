Spurs' Walker, Johnson take in the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and do the 'Cupid Shuffle'

The players traded in their basketball sneakers for cowboy boots.

SAN ANTONIO — The AT&T Center is usually filled with the sounds of sneakers running up the court and a basketball dribbling but for now, it is filled with the sounds of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

From Mutton Busting to bull riding, folks in San Antonio are enjoying the annual event and so are San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson and Lonnie Walker IV.

Recently, the pair of Spurs traded in their Silver and Black uniforms for jeans and cowboy hats to join the community at the rodeo and shared their experience on social media.

And if that wasn't enough, the Spurs players were great sports and did the "Cupid Shuffle" for the crowd.

You got to love this from the players seeing them out in the community and just enjoying all that San Antonio has to offer.

And this is nothing new from the players when it comes to giving back to the city as they have been doing since their arrival.

Johnson shows his support for Lanier High School and Walker recently announced his foundation, "The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation," will be hosting "Hair-athon" – providing free haircuts throughout San Antonio and surrounding cities.