Check out Spurs' Dejounte Murray's latest New Balance sneakers

Fans will certainly be looking out for these sneakers.

SAN ANTONIO — While at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend, Spurs All-Star guard, Dejounte Murray, showed off his latest New Balance sneakers and they look great.

The fresh-looking TWO WXY v2 "Marigold Blue" sneakers are part of the TWO WXY line and feature a white sneaker with a yellow and black colorway.

TWO WXY v2 “Marigold Blue”



Spring ‘22. https://t.co/uy76ZXRvCr — New Balance Basketball (@newbalancehoops) February 19, 2022

Murray wore the new sneakers during Team Durant's practice and is a hit among fans.

Fans can also expect more from this sneaker line and New Balance is sharing photos of what to expect.

A closer look at the TWO WXY v2 in “Neon Lights.”



On court now, launching spring 2022. pic.twitter.com/SHdjGgcgEr — New Balance Basketball (@newbalancehoops) February 11, 2022

So when can fans grab a pair of these new kicks?

New Balance says they should hit shelves in Spring 2022.

In addition, Murray and New balance also released sneakers for more of a casual look called the "Heat Up" collection.