Check out Spurs' Dejounte Murray's latest New Balance sneakers

SAN ANTONIO — While at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend, Spurs All-Star guard, Dejounte Murray, showed off his latest New Balance sneakers and they look great.
The fresh-looking TWO WXY v2 "Marigold Blue" sneakers are part of the TWO WXY line and feature a white sneaker with a yellow and black colorway.
Murray wore the new sneakers during Team Durant's practice and is a hit among fans.
Fans can also expect more from this sneaker line and New Balance is sharing photos of what to expect.
So when can fans grab a pair of these new kicks?
New Balance says they should hit shelves in Spring 2022.
In addition, Murray and New balance also released sneakers for more of a casual look called the "Heat Up" collection.
