Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV to sponsor free haircuts throughout San Antonio

The Spurs swingman and his foundation will be pitching in for "Hair-athon."

SAN ANTONIO — All of San Antonio will be looking nice thanks to Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV.

The Spurs swing guard recently announced that his foundation, "The Lonnie Walker Foundation," will be teaming up with Fantastic Sams to provide all of San Antonio free haircuts during specific days in March.

And it is not just in San Antonio.

The free haircuts will be offered in other cities surrounding San Antonio such as Castroville, Lytle, Floresville, Boerne, LaVernia, and Pleasanton.

Walker continues to give back to the San Antonio community.

He's done countless selfless acts for the city from helping out with cleanup efforts in downtown San Antonio, investing in a local San Antonio tech company (Mach1) to helping out small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The free haircuts will be provided on March 8-10 from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. each day and Walker is encouraging everyone to bring family members and friends.