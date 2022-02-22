x
Could these be the Spurs' new throwback jerseys?

It seems the Spurs' 2022-23 alternate uniforms may have been leaked.

SAN ANTONIO — The 2021-22 Spurs season isn't over but already the team's new alternate uniforms for next season may have been leaked.

According to NBA Unitracker's Casey Vitelli, the Spurs might have two new-look alternate jerseys which are sure to be a huge hit with fans.

One will feature an homage to the 1996 San Antonio NBA All-Star jerseys with the same color scheme while the other will feature the jersey many fans have been demanding - the ABA black uniforms with "San Antonio" across the chest.

Note, these uniforms have not been confirmed by the league nor the Spurs so take this for what you will but Unitracker is usually correct when it comes to NBA uniform reveals.

If true, then these jerseys will fly off the shelves as fans have been yearning for the ABA look as well as to celebrate the city's lone All-Star game.

SAN ANTONIO - FEBRUARY 11: Michael Jordan #23 of the Eastern Conference All-Stars cracks a smile during the 1996 NBA All-Star game played February 11, 1996 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1996 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

This season, the City Edition jerseys feature an homage to the team's 1990's Fiesta colors as did the 2020-21 City Editions.

What do you say, Spurs fans? If this leak is true, will you be in line to grab one as soon as they are available? 

Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5

