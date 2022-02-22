Could these be the Spurs' new throwback jerseys?

It seems the Spurs' 2022-23 alternate uniforms may have been leaked.

SAN ANTONIO — The 2021-22 Spurs season isn't over but already the team's new alternate uniforms for next season may have been leaked.

According to NBA Unitracker's Casey Vitelli, the Spurs might have two new-look alternate jerseys which are sure to be a huge hit with fans.

One will feature an homage to the 1996 San Antonio NBA All-Star jerseys with the same color scheme while the other will feature the jersey many fans have been demanding - the ABA black uniforms with "San Antonio" across the chest.

A look at many leaks for the NBA next year. Which one catches your eye? pic.twitter.com/5bWP8XXqOJ — Casey Vitelli (@caseyvitelli) February 22, 2022

Note, these uniforms have not been confirmed by the league nor the Spurs so take this for what you will but Unitracker is usually correct when it comes to NBA uniform reveals.

If true, then these jerseys will fly off the shelves as fans have been yearning for the ABA look as well as to celebrate the city's lone All-Star game.

This season, the City Edition jerseys feature an homage to the team's 1990's Fiesta colors as did the 2020-21 City Editions.

What do you say, Spurs fans? If this leak is true, will you be in line to grab one as soon as they are available?