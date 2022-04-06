'Do something' | Spurs' Popovich urges politicians to do something about gun violence

Popovich spoke at the "Stand By Uvalde" rally in San Antonio, advocating for stricter gun control measures.

SAN ANTONIO — Gun violence is on the rise and the San Antonio Spurs are going their part to raise much-needed awareness of the issue.

Gun violence hit close to San Antonio recently with the mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

The Spurs announced on social media that they will be taking part in the "Wear Orange" campaign during National Gun Violence Week (June 3-5).

But it's not just the team doing their part.

Spurs' head coach, Gregg Popovich, got involved in the push for politicians to do something about gun violence at the recent "Stand By Uvalde" rally in San Antonio.

On Saturday, Popovich took the stage at the rally at Travis Park to remember the victims and stand in support of all those affected by the devastating senseless tragedy that took place in Uvalde last week.

"I don't care if it's the AG [Texas Attorney General], the Lt. Governor, the Governor, or one of the Senators. Get them in a room and ask them, 'How many will it take?'" Popovich said to the crowd. "Get off your ass! Do something!"

Said Popovich: "They work for us. The majority of us want them to do something about the gun laws, and they don't do it because they care more about their power, and their position, and their money than they do our children."

Popovich also encouraged the people to get to the voting booth to make a serious change.

Popovich has always been at the forefront of social issues.

Whether it is the Black Lives Matter movement or in San Antonio when he questioned Alamo Heights Independent School District for having a school day off to recognize Columbus Day.