Spurs, players react to Uvalde, Texas school shooting tragedy

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and players reacted to the horrific news of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas (about 80 miles outside of San Antonio) at Robb Elementary Tuesday afternoon on social media.
The Spurs released a statement on social media as did Spurs' Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker IV, and Tre Jones who shared their thoughts and reactions to the tragedy.
Here's what the team and some players said:
Lakers' LeBron James shared his thoughts on the event as did ex-Spur and current Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, who had an emotional outburst on the shooting.
At least 15 people, including 14 children, are dead following a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, according to local officials. There are several others, both students and adults, being treated for injuries.
The suspected gunman, Salvador Ramos, 18, was killed by police.
For people who want to donate blood, two blood donation drives have been set up in San Antonio. Click here for more information.
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5