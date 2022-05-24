Spurs, players react to Uvalde, Texas school shooting tragedy

The Spurs and players shared their thoughts on on social media.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and players reacted to the horrific news of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas (about 80 miles outside of San Antonio) at Robb Elementary Tuesday afternoon on social media.

The Spurs released a statement on social media as did Spurs' Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker IV, and Tre Jones who shared their thoughts and reactions to the tragedy.

Here's what the team and some players said:

Prayers for Uvalde , Texas

When will this end this breaks my heart. Something has to change 🙏🏾 children, grocery stores this is sickening — Lonnie Walker IV (@lonniewalker_4) May 24, 2022

Lakers' LeBron James shared his thoughts on the event as did ex-Spur and current Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, who had an emotional outburst on the shooting.

My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

A furious, emotional and fed up Steve Kerr pleaded with senators to do something about the mass shootings. pic.twitter.com/fmERY4izFl — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 24, 2022

At least 15 people, including 14 children, are dead following a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, according to local officials. There are several others, both students and adults, being treated for injuries.

The suspected gunman, Salvador Ramos, 18, was killed by police.