Fan episode: Do fans want Quin Snyder as next coach and ex-Spur Robert Horry talks NBA Finals | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes back Spurs fan, Erik Hicks, for another fan episode.



Today, Erik tells us if the fanbase would want to see Jazz head coach Quin Snyder become the next Spurs head coach. He also says what the fans are thinking about San Antonio's roster next season.



Also, former San Antonio Spurs forward, Robert Horry, talks about the 2022 NBA Finals: Boston versus Golden State.