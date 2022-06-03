x
Locked On Spurs

Which names should the Spurs be looking at with their second-round pick? | Locked On Spurs

Can the Spurs uncover NBA talent in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Jack Thompson to discuss which college prospects should be on the Spurs' radar with their 2022 NBA Draft second-round pick and much more including talk about ex-Spur Derrick White's play in the NBA Finals.

RELATED: Which names should be on the Spurs' NBA Draft big board? | Locked On Spurs

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

