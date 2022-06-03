Which names should the Spurs be looking at with their second-round pick? | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Jack Thompson to discuss which college prospects should be on the Spurs' radar with their 2022 NBA Draft second-round pick and much more including talk about ex-Spur Derrick White's play in the NBA Finals.
