Spurs, players taking part in 'Wear Orange' campaign during Gun Violence Awareness Week

Coach Gregg Popovich is expected to attend the "Stand With Uvalde" rally at Travis Park on June 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Gun violence is on the rise and the San Antonio Spurs are going their part to raise much-needed awareness on the issue.

The Spurs announced on social media that they will be taking part in the "Wear Orange" campaign during National Gun Violence Week (June 3-5).

According to the campaign's website, orange has become the defining color of the gun violence prevention movement.

New York gun violence prevention advocate Erica Ford spearheaded orange as the color of peace through her work with her organization, Life Camp, Inc. Whether it’s worn by students in Montana, activists in New York, or Hadiya’s loved ones in Chicago, the color orange honors the more than 110 lives cut short and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence every day.

Spurs players Tre Jones and Jock Landale are also raising awareness of gun violence using their social media platforms to spread the message.

Gun violence hit close to San Antonio recently with the school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

And on Saturday, June 4, there will be a "Stand By Uvalde" rally in San Antonio beginning at 10 a.m. at Travis Park to remember the victims and stand in support of all those affected by the devastating senseless tragedy that took place in Uvalde last week.

Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich, is expected to attend the rally.