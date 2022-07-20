Adorable! Spurs legend George Gervin lends his voice to read a book to San Antonio kids

Gervin continues to show how cool he is about serving the San Antonio community.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — After a few days of tense and heated discussions among Spurs fans regarding Dejounte Murray's social media comments, it is time for a calming voice to settle things down.

The San Antonio Spurs organization goes above and beyond when it comes to serving the local community.

Current and former players are out connecting with families or donating their time for worthy causes.

Keldon Johnson hosted a fitness session recently and is part of keeping San Antonio rivers clean.

But one thing is for sure, one doesn't have to be on the current roster to pitch in.

Enter franchise great, George Gervin.

Gervin donated his time to the United Way San Antonio to read a book to kids, "Kick It, Mo."

He took part in the "Mystery Readers" series and in true fashion, was cool while reading the short book.

The series helps promote education and urges children to start reading to enjoy the many adventures they can enjoy.

Gervin's efforts on and off the court have not gone unnoticed.

His alma mater, Eastern Michigan University, dedicated a basketball gym in his honor and he took part in the Spurs' Classic Edition uniform reveal.