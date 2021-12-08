Don't let litter trash the rivers | Spurs' Keldon Johnson joins the San Antonio River Authority's new Trash Campaign

Keldon is doing his part to keep San Antonio rivers and creeks clean.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs forward Keldon Johnson is doing his part to help keep San Antonio's rivers and creeks nice and clean against litter.

Johnson is joining Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the San Antonio River Authority for its trash campaign. Its aim is to keep the city's rivers and creeks trash-free and inspiring actions to keep them clean.

Don't Let Litter Trash Your River! Thank you Mayor @Ron_Nirenberg, @Judge_wolff, & Spurs player & Olympic Gold Medalist🥇 #KeldonJohnson for supporting the launch of our new trash initiative and inspiring actions for healthy creeks & rivers! #BeRiverProud https://t.co/fPNJTpxvSt pic.twitter.com/Yr7nJO23hU — San Antonio River Authority (@sanantonioriver) September 24, 2021

💧🌱It's a beautiful morning to talk about our beautiful San Antonio River!



Excited to join @Judge_wolff, Keldon Johnson, and @sanantonioriver for the launch of their "Don't let litter trash your river" campaign.



For more about the initiative: https://t.co/ahTd6TjahL pic.twitter.com/75XWu0SJB4 — Mayor Ron | Get vax’d! 💪 (@Ron_Nirenberg) September 24, 2021

According to their website, the San Antonio River Authority is one of many such active river authorities in the State of Texas. Its jurisdiction covers 3,658 square miles—all of Bexar, Wilson, Karnes and Goliad Counties.

Hopefully, this partnership will get residents to do their part in this campaign.

As for Johnson, this is yet another example of his community outreach.

Since joining the Spurs, he given back to Lanier High School, is helping local businesses grow, and so much more.

“I love being in San Antonio and love to ball at Lanier High School with all the students,” Johnson said.