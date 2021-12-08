Don't let litter trash the rivers | Spurs' Keldon Johnson joins the San Antonio River Authority's new Trash Campaign

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs forward Keldon Johnson is doing his part to help keep San Antonio's rivers and creeks nice and clean against litter.
Johnson is joining Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the San Antonio River Authority for its trash campaign. Its aim is to keep the city's rivers and creeks trash-free and inspiring actions to keep them clean.
According to their website, the San Antonio River Authority is one of many such active river authorities in the State of Texas. Its jurisdiction covers 3,658 square miles—all of Bexar, Wilson, Karnes and Goliad Counties.
Hopefully, this partnership will get residents to do their part in this campaign.
As for Johnson, this is yet another example of his community outreach.
Since joining the Spurs, he given back to Lanier High School, is helping local businesses grow, and so much more.
“I love being in San Antonio and love to ball at Lanier High School with all the students,” Johnson said.
