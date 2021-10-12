Eastern Michigan University announces it renames basketball arena after Spurs legend George Gervin

The Spurs legend gets a big honor.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs great, George Gervin, was honored in a big way by Eastern Michigan University.

Gervin's former university has announced it has renamed its arena after the Baketball Hall of Famer.

It is now called the George Gervin GameAbove Center.

"We are excited to put George's name on this building," said EMU President Dr. James M. Smith. "George personifies the kinds of traits all successful people show-resilience, bravery, kindness and vision to make our world a better place. These traits are the cornerstones of our partnership with GameAbove. They continue to provide the vision to help move our university forward."

According to the school, the $29-million facility was the result of a decade-long effort to improve and upgrade university facilities.

"We are incredibly proud to place George's name on our arena," said EMU Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee. "George inspired millions with his approach to the game of basketball as well as his generosity off the court. Not only is he one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he's a champion for our University and an even better person. I also cannot thank GameAbove enough for their tremendous support and commitment to our department and our vision to provide a world-class experience."

Gervin played with the Eagles from 1970-72 and averaged 29.5 points per game. He would join the ABA Spurs in 1974 after a stint with the Virginia Squires.

He was recently selected as a member of the NBA's 50th Anniversary Team and will be the subject of a new documentary coming soon.