You're invited! Spurs great Tony Parker is having a meet up and autograph session

Here's your chance to meet a franchise legend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs fans looking to meet a team legend will have their chance in just a few short days.

Franchise great, Tony Parker, will be having a meet and greet on July 23 at DAB Auctions and Autographs located at 15733 San Pedro, 78232 beginning at 1 p.m.

There is a menu of things you can get with Parker including a VIP package starting at $149.00 or if you just want a basic autograph, that'll cost $100.00.

Lately, Parker has been out and about with fans in San Antonio.

His "Heroes and Villains" exhibit is currently open to all at the San Antonio Museum of Art featuring his life-sized statues from the Marvel, Star Wars, and DC universes.

In addition, He also took part in the San Antonio Superhero Car show for a meet and greet with fans.

Parker retired from basketball in June 2019 and had his jersey retired by the franchise.

Following his NBA career he became the owner of French basketball team, ASVEL, got involved in the World Series of Poker and recently spoke about projected NBA 2023 top draft pick, Victor Wembanyama, who used to play with his club.