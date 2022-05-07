Fans react to Dejounte Murray's comments trashing the Spurs after the trade

Murray responded to an angry fan, saying that the team would be losing for 15 years because of problems bigger than basketball. Fans weren't happy.

SAN ANTONIO — It's been weeks since the blockbuster trade that sent Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs to the Atlanta Hawks.

After the trade, Murray had positive things to say about the team during his media session in Atlanta but it appears he has a few more things to say about his former club and it isn't sitting well with the Silver and Black faithful.

In his Instagram farewell to San Antonio post, fans unearthed a back-and-forth between Murray and an angry fan.

The fan antagonized Murray telling him to "fly away" while adding how the team is building around Keldon Johnson.

Murray commented back saying how the Spurs are years away from winning basketball and how there are problems bigger than basketball in San Antonio.

He also said his comment had nothing to do with fans but with something "inside."

This did not go over well with fans and they chimed in.

Here's a sample of the fan reaction:

Once the deal was official, he thanked San Antonio.

"San Antonio is a great organization. A family forever for me and my family," Murray said.

"San Antonio helped me out," he said. "They helped me out tremendously. A family forever. It was hard talking to coach Pop [Gregg Popovich] about this situation."



Popovich also sent his good wishes to his former player.

Clearly, there's more beneath the surface that hadn't been addressed until now.