Congrats! Spurs' Joe Wieskamp ties the knot

The Spurs forward married his college sweetheart, Makenzie.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Congratulations to San Antonio Spurs' Joe Wieskamp and his now-wife, Makenzie Meyer, as the pair recently tied the knot.

Joe and Makenzie recently shared photos from their wedding on social media as the newlyweds celebrated with close family and friends.

The couple got engaged in October 2021 and have been inseparable since their college days in Iowa.

They both played for Iowa basketball before Weiskamp saw his NBA dreams come true when he was selected by the Spurs in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Spurs have a $1.5 million Qualifying Offer this offseason for Wieskamp to return next season.

He averaged 2.1 points per game last season with San Antonio in 29 games played. He shot 35% from the field and 32% from the three-point line for the Spurs.

Wieskamp did not play for the 2022 Spurs Summer League team due to an ankle injury.