Cool! First NFT featuring Spurs legend Manu Ginobili has been released

The Spurs legend is set to enter the Basketball Hall of Fame this summer.

SAN ANTONIO — For those looking to add to their Manu Ginobili collection then this is for you.

Panini America, the leading sports trading card company, has released the first NFT (Non-Fungible Token) featuring Ginobili and it is a beauty.

It features Ginobili in his grey San Antonio Spurs uniform as he goes up for a layup and is part of the Panini "Opti-Graphs Gold" line complete with his signature.

And to make it extra special, there is a gold vinyl Ginobili NFT in certain packs that is just one-of-one! Talk about a rarity just like Ginobili.

If you'd like to own this Manu NFT, the current bidding is starting at a low $10.00 but this is for the non-gold vinyl NFT.

Here is a look at the rare Ginobili gold version NFT but good luck on getting that one.

The first ever @manuginobili basketball card NFT has been released by @PaniniAmerica! This is the 1 of 1 gold vinyl of his only NFT in the set. As a fellow @moonbirds owner, I’m hoping @manuginobili also joins the Panini NFT community! Vamos Manu! pic.twitter.com/C74A1J6tUP — SingaporeTexan (@SingaporeTexan) July 24, 2022

And Manu isn't the only Spur to get in the NFT action.

To celebrate head coach Gregg Popovich's coaching milestone, the team released several NFTs featuring plays he has developed throughout his coaching years.