Spurs Sports and Entertainment looking for minority-owned restaurants to be part of culinary residency

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Sports & Entertainment along with Aramark are looking for local minority-owned restaurants to become apart of their residency at the AT&T Center.

Interested applicants can begin applying August 2 through August 15 here.

This program will be taking over a concession stand that is inside of the AT&T Center. SS&E said since the start of the program which began during the 2021-2022 term, they have hosted popular restaurants like Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen, Tony G’s Soul Food and more.

“We, along with Aramark, are invested in local culinary talent and creativity, and we’re proud to support the aspirations and development of local restaurant owners and chefs through our platform,” said Kevin Barker, Senior Manager Culinary Experience for SS&E. “Being able to give small, minority-owned restaurants this exposure for their brand and their food is something we are excited to do. SS&E and Aramark understand the importance of businesses in the San Antonio community working together to lift each other up, and we can’t wait to work with new restaurants this year.”