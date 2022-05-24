'It was a challenge' | Spurs' Wieskamp reflects on rookie season, what he is working on in offseason

The Spurs forward will be putting in lots of offseason work with shooting coach Engelland ahead of next season.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs showed they are fully invested in forward Joe Wieskamp after inking him to an NBA standard deal last season and off his two-way deal.

That vote of confidence should do wonders for him as he gets set to enter his sophomore NBA season.

And he'll need that and more after a challenging rookie season.

In an interview with the Quad-City Times, Wieskamp looked back at his rookie season saying there were some challenging moments he faced.

"I’ve never been in a position like this. It was a challenge, but throughout the season I got better at it," he said. "It was tough early on, just the mental side of it going into a game and not knowing at what point you’re going to go in and constantly being ready when your name is called."

Wieskamp spent the bulk of his rookie season with the G League's Austin Spurs for 15 games.

He stood out averaging 17.1 points per game and shooting 47% from the field and 37% from the three-point line in Austin last season.

An experience he is glad to have under his belt considering he was not getting much playing time with San Antonio.

"A guy in my position, the G-League is not a knock. It is an opportunity to go out and work on your game. It is part of the process for rookies, especially in San Antonio," Wieskamp said.

Wieskamp played 30 games in San Antonio averaging 6.0 minutes per game, 2.8 points per game and shot 35-percent.

He'll be looking to be a bigger contributor with San Antonio and it begins in the offseason with the team shot doctor, Chip Engelland.

He says he will be working with Engelland on a quick release as well as working out in Chicago with his agency, Priority Sports, and getting ready to be with the 2022 Spurs Summer League squad.

“Our coaches talk a lot about great shooters aren’t worried about making the shots, they’re worried about are they going to be able to get them,” he added. “That’s something I’ve really tried to work on.”

With perimeter shooting at a premium in the NBA, Wieskamp can certainly help the Spurs.

Not only that, he is confident, young, familiar with the Spurs' system thank to his time in Austin, and eager to pave his way in the league.

As for living in San Antonio, he says he and his fiancé, Makenzie, love the Alamo City.

"I’ve loved (San Antonio) so far, but I think Makenzie likes it even more,” he said. “She hates cold weather, so she loves the winter down here."