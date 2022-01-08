Spurs' radio voice, Bill Schoening, to be inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame

SAN ANTONIO — Congratulations to San Antonio Spurs' radio play-by-play voice, Bill Schoening, as he will be inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame he announced on social media.
"I just got word that I’ll be part of the 2022 induction class for the Texas Radio Hall of Fame," Schoening tweeted. "Thanks to my fellow broadcasters for the nomination and election. 42 years on the air in the Lone Star State; something can be said about longevity! My heart is full of gratitude."
Schoening joined the Spurs in 2001, He called four of the five team title marches (2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014) and is a four-time winner of the Associated Press "Top Texas Play-by-Play Award."
Prior to joining San Antonio, he was the play-by-play voice for 12 years for the Texas Longhorns.
He also enjoys singing and songwriting as well as authoring a published book, "Stories, Sports and Songs."
Schoening will once again be calling all games for the upcoming Spurs' 2022-23 season.
And if you get a chance to meet him, ask him to do his Chicago Cubs longtime play-by-play voice Harry Carrey impersonation. It is very spot on!
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5