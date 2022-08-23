Spurs' Joe Wieskamp selling his autographed Iowa basketball gear

Here's a chance to own some great gear direct from the Spurs forward.

SAN ANTONIO — If you collect all things San Antonio Spurs, then here is your opportunity to add some new items to your collection.

Spurs forward Joe Wieskamp recently announced on social media he is selling some of his game-worn Iowa basketball gear complete with his autograph.

He calls the sale "Cleaning out the Iowa locker," and it included team-issued shorts, shooting shirts, practice shorts, and even his autographed Nike KD's and a pair of Paul George Nike sneakers.

Here's a sample of what he is selling:

Wieskamp played for Iowa from 2018-21 before being drafted by San Antonio in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

He was named to the second-team All-Big Ten team in 2021 and named Iowa Mr. Basketball in 2018.

As for his NBA career, he also reportedly inked a two-year deal with the Spurs at $4.4 million. He could expect more NBA minutes, rather than G League minutes, next season as the team begins its deep rebuild.

Off the court, things are bright as he recently got married to his long time college sweetheart.