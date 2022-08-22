Report: Joe Wieskamp agrees to two-year deal with Spurs

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the second-year shooter out of Iowa has a new contract worth $4.4 million.

SAN ANTONIO — Second-year sniper Joe Wieskamp will be returning to the Spurs, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj said he got word from the former Iowa Hawkeye's agent that the new deal will be for two years and $4.4 million.

The 41st pick in the 2021 draft spent most of his rookie season with Austin in the G League, averaging 17 points per game while shooting 47% from the floor and 37% from deep. He added about 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.5 steals as well.

Wieskamp didn't get too much run at the NBA level as a rookie, appearing in 29 games but averaging just seven minutes per. That could change this year as a young, rebuilding Spurs team will likely prioritize growth and reps for the young guys.

At 6'6" and 205 pounds Wieskamp can play the shooting guard or small forward position, and he turns 23 tomorrow. His shooting ability and off-ball movement should allow him to plug in and play with a variety of different players and lineups.

ESPN's Bobby Marks points out that the Spurs now have 14 players on guaranteed contracts and three others on non-guaranteed deals.

The roster will need to be cut down to 15 players and tow two-way guys (Jordan Hall and Domenick Barlow) before the beginning of the regular season.