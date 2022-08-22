Spurs partner with Austin-based Indeed for 'National Job Search Academy'

The “Job Search Academy by Indeed & San Antonio Spurs” will be offered free of charge.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs continue to partner with Austin-based companies, and this time, with Indeed.

The Spurs and Indeed have announced a new partnership with the “Job Search Academy by Indeed & San Antonio Spurs.”

This new services will be offered free of charge via webinars and with the option to attend select in-person workshops.

It is another way the Spurs are seeking new avenues to help the community thrive.

“The Spurs and Indeed have a shared mission of advancing equity across communities and together, we are multiplying our impact to make opportunity universal for all job seekers,” said Katrina Palanca, Vice President of Global Partnerships for Spurs Sports and Entertainment said in a press release.

In essence, the partnership will allow individuals to be job search ready in this first of its kind NBA partnership.

“We have deep respect for Indeed and the work they lead in helping job seekers who face barriers change their lives by finding better employment opportunities. We look forward to walking in step with them to build leaders and legacies in our communities," Palanca added.

The Spurs and Indeed also announced that Indeed will be integrated into advertising and TV-visible signage throughout the AT&T Center during Spurs home games, local television and radio game broadcasts.

On the digital side, Indeed will have a presence on Spurs.com and across Spurs social channels.

As for those who participate in the academy, they will receive a five-part curriculum, including one-hour sessions on how to search for a job, write a resume, prepare for job interviews, research and evaluate employers and jobs and how to negotiate compensation and manage a career.

This new partnership just adds to the expanding reach the Spurs are targeting in Austin.

Recently, the team partners with Austin-based company Self Financial which is now the team's new jersey sponsor and Michal Dell with Dell Computers based in Austin, joined in as part owner.

In addition, the team boasts Joe Gebbia, the co-founder and chairman of Airbnb, as a minority owner of the Spurs.