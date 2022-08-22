Party! Spurs celebrate former teammate Drew Eubanks' wedding

Several Spurs celebrate the former Spurs forward's big day.

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks and his new wife, Hailey, celebrated their wedding over the weekend in grand fashion.

And several of his former San Antonio teammates showed up to celebrate the big day.

Spurs' Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, and Jakob Poeltl all showed up to the wedding and assistant coach Darius Songalia.

Check out some photos shared from the night including Johnson wearing Eubanks' Portland Trail Blazers jersey.

Also attending Eubanks' special day was former Spur, Lonnie Walker who joked he couldn't hold back the tears of seeing Eubanks tie the knot.

Eubanks played for the Spurs for four seasons (2018-21) before being traded to the Raptors in 2021.

The next wedding party the Spurs will be attending will be Tre Jones' as he recently proposed to his college girlfriend, Maddy Torres.

Congratulations to the newlyweds, Drew and Hailey!