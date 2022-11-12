Spurs' Blake Wesley announces he's joining Adidas Basketball

The rookie guard will be hooping in Adidas sneakers.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Blake Wesley is having a good start to his pro career.

Before suffering a left MCL sprain, Wesley earned minutes, showing his ability to break down defenses and being ready to take advantage of backing up Tre Jones after the team parted ways with Joshua Primo.

And the good news continues for the rookie guard as he recently announced he's joined the Adidas Basketball sneaker family.

"This is just the beginning. Excited to announce I have joined the Adidas Basketball family for the next chapter of my career," Wesley announced on his Instagram page.

Wesley has been shelved due to injury but he is expected to make his return to the court when the Spurs face the Heat in Mexico City.

He'll certainly be wearing Adidas sneakers but it still remains open if he'll get his own signature sneaker line.

In a very small NBA sample size, in two games Wesley is recording 8.0 points per game, 1.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

He's shooting 66 percent off 4.5 field goal attempts in two games with San Antonio but in the 2022 NBA Summer League, he shot 30 percent from the field and 34 percent from the three-line in five games played.

Again, this a very small sample size but it is the intangibles he provides such as his speed pushing the ball up the court, his rim attack, and his no-fear attitude.

Earlier this season, Wesley laid out his rookie season goals and he will soon be back on track to achieve them.

"First of all, just making the rotation and just getting better from the veterans that are at the Spurs," Wesley said in an interview with Sports Business Journal. "And just getting my shot better, trying to make the rookie team this year."

As for another other NBA goal, he has high on his list a championship ring.