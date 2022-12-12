Blazers 128, Spurs 112: What they said after the game

The Spurs saw their three-game winning streak snapped versus Portland.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to an end by losing to the Portland Trail Blazers, 128-112, at home.

Keldon Johnson had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Doug McDermott added 14 points. Tre Jones finished with 10 points and six assists while Devin Vassell recorded 13 points off the bench.

The Spurs are now 9-19 on the season. They will next face the Miami Heat Saturday in Mexico City.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"Mostly the story of the game is that we spotted them a half and then we came to play," Popovich said. "This first half I thought we were pretty dead at both ends of the floor. Not a lot of 'oomph' and 'juice' and that sort of thing. But coming out of the second half we did a good job. You can't spot a team like that who can score they way they do a half, that's for sure."

McDermott

"I like it [energy] in the second half. The first half wasn't great," McDermott said. "We made things a little too easy for them. They [Blazers] were hitting a lot of shots but part of it was out defense. We woke up a little bit in the second half but it was a little too late."

Johnson

“Little things like staying connected at all times. He’s [Damian Lillard] such a phenomenal player," Johnson said. "He put on a clinic tonight. Definitely, we’ll look at some film and definitely learn some things like we do from every game. I feel like those guys, guarding him personally. Him being such a good scorer, you learn different things that you can get away with."

BLAZERS

Chauncey Billups