The Doctor is in! Discussing recent Spurs' injuries, Blake Wesley's injury & sneakers | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Dr. Ryan McCorkle for his weekly visit to break down the recent Spurs player injuries and why Blake Wesley's injury needs the most time to heal.
Also, McCorkle talk about his sneakers collection and reveals he is a customizer as well.
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
