Spurs news: Let's pack the Alamodome, Spurs waive Alize Johnson, team signs Stanley Johnson and more

Tony Parker's plush animal collection is at the San Antonio Zoo. Let's catch you up on all the latest Spurs news.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed.

Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.

PACK THE DOME

The Spurs are 30 days away from possibly breaking the NBA’s all-time attendance record and they’re calling on fans to help make it happen.

The Spurs will be playing at the Alamodome for the first time since 2002 on Friday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The NBA’s current attendance record stands at 62,046 by the Atlanta Hawks. For this record-breaking game, the entire Alamodome will be open with the capacity to hold over 65,000 fans.

"We know we have the best fans in the NBA and we can’t wait for everyone to see how San Antonio shows up,” said RC Buford, CEO for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “We share in their nostalgia to hear stories about when we first played in the Alamodome. We’re excited to make new memories together with everyone who is taking the journey back with us while introducing it to a new generation for the first time.”

Tickets are available right now at Spurs.com and on the Official Spurs Mobile App. Plaza-level tickets start at $69 for the Jan. 13 Spurs game at the Alamodome.

And to bring back the 1990s vibe, the team will be in their City Edition throwback uniforms and the court will honor the 1996 All-Star Game in San Antonio.

SPURS ROSTER MOVES

The Spurs today announced the team has waived forward Alize Johnson.

Johnson appeared in four games for the Spurs this season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game.

The Spurs roster now stands at 16 players. Expect Johnson to land in the G League.

In addition, the team is reportedly signing forward Stanley Johnson to a one-year deal.

The San Antonio Spurs are signing veteran forward Stanley Johnson to a one-year deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 13, 2022

The 6-6 forward has career averages of 6.3 points per game, and 3.1 rebounds. He played with the Lakers last season in 48 games.

FORMER NBA BIG MAN TELLS A FUNNY TIM DUNCAN STORY

Former NBA big man, DeMarcus Cousins recently shared a story when he tried to talk trash to Tim Duncan and regretted that decision.

“so my young dumb a** decides to go talk sh*t to timmy”



new outta pocket special guest co-host @boogiecousins shares a tim duncan story you don’t wanna miss 🤣



FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/QCFanYha5y pic.twitter.com/aVlSjwHqYb — buckets (@buckets) December 10, 2022

NEW SPURS COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE

Spurs Sports & Entertainment recently announced the new Spurs Community Leadership Institute. By tapping into expertise from SS&E and organizational partners like Self Financial and Frost, this newly formed program applies a collaborative approach, bringing nonprofit leaders together to create sustainable solutions for issues facing the community.

SCLI aims to amplify work currently being led by local nonprofits through leadership training and organizational development opportunities. Each year, SCLI will concentrate on a different issue being faced by our community, with the inaugural year focusing on mental health needs and access to mental health resources.

TONY PARKER'S STUFFED ANIMAL COLLECTION AT THE ZOO

Every holiday season, Spurs great Tony Parker shares his stuffed animal collection with the San Antonio Zoo.

And it is back once again for all to check out.

Retired Spurs point guard and long-time supporter of the zoo, Tony Parker, generously donated his collection of unique plush animals from the famed toy store for Zoo Lights powered by CPS Energy! pic.twitter.com/5iMBctyQxz — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) December 6, 2022

AUSTIN SPURS UPDATE

The Austin Spurs picked up a 122-107 win over the Capitanes in Laredo, Texas. It was Austin's first game in Laredo.

Jordan Murphy recorded a season-high 26 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists in 28 minutes. Chuandee Brown Jr. added 22 points, while Tommy Kuhse recorded 20 points. Austin is 5-10 this season.

A NEW RING OF THE ROWEL EPISODE IS OUT

A new episode of the Spurs docuseries, "The Ring of the Rowel" is out and it focuses on the Hall of Famer and Spurs legend: Manu Ginobili.

SPURS SPORTS ACADEMY IS HANDING OUT GIFTS

Do you want to win a golden basketball to celebrate the Spurs' 50th anniversary? Well, the Spurs Sports Academy has you covered.

🎁GIVEAWAY DAY 1🎁



Today’s prize is…📯1 GOLDEN BALL📯 to celebrate 50 years of @spurs ball!



To enter:

❤️Like this post

🫂 Follow us

🔁Retweet this post pic.twitter.com/Hf5G4kttML — Spurs Sports Academy (@SpursAcademy) December 12, 2022

SPURS AND FANS WATCH "ELF"

Spurs' Zach Collins and Blake Wesley took some time out to join fans for an "Elf" watch party.

"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." 🎄🎅@zcollins_33 and @blakewesley0 joined in on the Christmas fun at @evocinemas' Elf Movie Watch Party! pic.twitter.com/IJ7ndbbDk8 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 11, 2022

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: ERICK HICKS

Erick Hicks showed his support of Locked On Spurs by letting everyone know via a neon sign!

I might have taken over the neon board . 😬 pic.twitter.com/FCOSYu5ZOC — JacobEric (@HicksEric7) December 3, 2022