Spurs' Blake Wesley lays out his rookie season to-do list

The rookie guard gives us his rookie season goals list.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Blake Wesley is having a good start to his pro career.

Before suffering a left MCL sprain, Wesley earned minutes, showing his ability to break down defenses and being ready to take advantage of backing up Tre Jones after the team parted ways with Joshua Primo.

And when Wesley does return, there are several goals he laid out for himself before the season is over.

"First of all, just making the rotation and just getting better from the veterans that are at the Spurs," Wesley said in an interview with Sports Business Journal. "And just getting my shot better, trying to make the rookie team this year."

Wesley is on his way to accomplishing his goals.

He'll likely return to the regular rotation when he comes back from injury and his shot will continue to improve.

In a very small sample size, in two games Wesley is recording 8.0 points per game, 1.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

Again, this a very small sample size but it is the intangibles he provides such as his speed pushing the ball up the court, his rim attack, and his no-fear attitude.

As for his shooting, it's something he addressed on NBA Draft night and it remains a work in progress.

He's shooting 66 percent off 4.5 field goal attempts in two games with San Antonio but in the 2022 NBA Summer League, he shot 30 percent from the field and 34 percent from the three-line in five games played.

Fortunately, the Spurs are great with player development, especially with incoming rookies.

From their use of the Austin Spurs G League team to allowing younger players to play through mistakes as evident in the current rebuild, Wesley sees he is in good hands with the Spurs.

"They are a big development organization," Wesley said. "So I just love it. They develop their guards, so I’d love to get developed by the coaches and organization."

As for another other NBA goal, he has high on his list a championship ring.