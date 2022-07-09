LOOK: Spurs rookie Blake Wesley get his first San Antonio mural

Wesley receives the proper welcome to San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — It didn't take long for one of the newest member of the San Antonio Spurs to get his proper welcome to San Antonio.

Rookie Blake Wesley has now joined the popular Spurs mural at San Antonio's Rudy's Seafood located on the city's Southside.

The mural is made by the Alamo City's own artist, Nik Soupè, who has been painting the murals for the restaurant for years.

The mural also has a caption quoting Wesley and the final product is a slam dunk.

"Blessed to play for the @spurs " @blakewesley00 the 19yr old rookie was the 1st one n done in Notre Dame history. Welcome to the Spurs!!!

The mural has seen many current and former Spurs grace its walls.

From David Robinson, Keldon Johnson, DeMar DeRozan, Josh Primo, Tim Duncan to George Gervin, the mural is a must-visit for all Spurs fans.

And it is not just Rudy's Seafood that has Spurs murals.

The city is dotted with Silver and Black homages and you can find one in Italy dedicated to Manu Ginobili and former Spur Marco Belinelli.

Also, former Spurs player Zarko Paspalj commissioned an artist to paint a mural of Gregg Popovich in his neighborhood in Belgrade.

You can visit the new Wesley mural at Rudy's Seafood located at 4122 S. Flores St., 78214.