SPURS GAME DAY: Silver and Black take on Curry, Warriors

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

When, where: Monday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 111-62

Last season: Spurs won series 2-0

Season series: Warriors lead 1-0

Last meeting: Warriors won 121-99, January 20, 2021

Warriors' last game: Lost vs Mavericks, 134-132

Spurs' last game: Won vs Rockets, 111-106

Warriors' last 10 games/streak: 5-5. lost 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 2

Warriors' injury/inactive report: James Wiseman, OUT (wrist); Kevon Looney, OUT (ankle); Klay Thompson, OUT (knee); Marquese Chriss, OUT; Eric Paschall, QUESTIONABLE (knee).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: LaMarcus Aldridge, OUT (hip); Lonnie Walker IV, OUT (illness).

DeRozan, defense power Silver and Black to victory over Rockets

The Spurs got off to a hot start, played tough defense throughout, and got the best of DeMar DeRozan's second 30-point game in a row late as they beat the Rockets 111-106 in Houston on Saturday night.

DeRozan is 19-35 from the floor and 21-23 from the line in those games, with 13 assists and just 3 turnovers.

"He's having a wonderful year, he's been a great leader, he's really been detailed in his approach to games, and he's been our go-to guy game after game after game."