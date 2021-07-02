GAMEDAY: San Antonio Spurs lead Houston Rockets 29-23 after first quarter

KENS 5 is the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — Recap

Second quarter

Drew Eubanks opened the quarter with an aggressive dunk, but the rest of San Antonio's offense was misfiring. Derrick White ran pick and roll with Eubanks, finding him for a layup.

White put up a three that hit the rim thrice and bounced out, but made his next attempt and blocked a shot. Eubanks swatted another before heading to the bench.

Rudy Gay had a tough start to the game, but hit from mid-range and from deep. San Antonio built their biggest lead of the game at 12, but Houston responded with a 7-0 run.

San Antonio's defense continued to hurtle around the court, pressure the rim, fly out to the perimeter, and force tough shots and turnovers. The Spurs went a little too fast at times, turning it over in transition twice.

Houston pushed their run to 13-2 as the Spurs went cold, but after a tough possession DeMar found Patty, who found Rudy in the corner for a buzzer-beating three.

First quarter

John Wall came out as a starter after being called a game-time decision, as did Dejounte Murray.

Keldon Johnson got the first bucket of the game on a high-arcing floater from the elbow. Victor Oladipo hit a baseline shot, and DeMar DeRozan answered with a shot from the same spot. He drilled a three, but Houston answered with a quick 5-0 run.

Dejounte dribbled left into a mid-range pull-up that fell, then grabbed a rebound and shot from the free throw line to make it 11-7. San Antonio's defense looked extra disruptive with Jakob Poeltl protecting the rim and everyone else flying around him.

Murray found Poeltl on a roll, but the big man went up soft and missed. He made up for it with a huge block on DeMarcus Cousins on the other end. Dejounte hit the jets and hit a layup in transition and-1. The Spurs used a 9-0 run to build a 16-7 lead. They could have built the lead even further, but Patty Mills missed a few threes from one corner and rookie Devin Vassell missed from the other.

Cousins didn't miss his attempt from the top of the arc, and the Spurs called time out up 16-12. After the break, Mills drilled a three on a beautiful floppy set.

What a play to get a three for Patty pic.twitter.com/C39QDJZvSV — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) February 7, 2021

The real key for San Antonio was the defense, which was firing on all cylinders. Drew Eubanks came in for a few blocks and points in quick succession. Vassell finished a lob (or blocked shot) from Patty with a simple dunk, then stretched out for an impressive block at the buzzer.

Devin finishes a beautiful pass by Patty, just like they drew it uppic.twitter.com/zBsmz9d7t4 — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) February 7, 2021

The Spurs led 29-23 after the first.

Pregame

The San Antonio Spurs are getting another shot at the new-look Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

Coach Gregg Popovich said before the game that he thought Dejounte Murray would give it a go. He found a funny way to evade a question about how he planned to change his lineup to fill in for Lonnie Walker IV, out with a stomach issue.

"Play other people," he said. When asked if that meant anyone in particular, he said, "Yeah, the guys that are on the team."

The answer appears to be Derrick White.

Popovich also spoke about LaMarcus Aldridge, who remains out with a hip injury. He said he hasn't heard anything from the doctors yet, and he's not going to see them until the beginning of next week.

Derrick

Dejounte

DeMar

Keldon

Jak pic.twitter.com/5hQFtsRfrg — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 7, 2021

When, where: Saturday, 7:00 p.m., Houston

All-time series record: Spurs lead 111-91

Last season: Spurs won series 2-1

Season series: Series tied 1-1

Last meeting: Spurs won 103-91 January 16, 2021

Timberwolves' last game: Beat Memphis 115-103

Spurs' last game: Beat Minnesota 111-108

Rockets' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 1

Rockets' injury/inactive report: Christian Wood, OUT; John Wall, ACTIVE; David Nwaba, ACTIVE