Black History Month 2021: Recognizing the legacy of San Antonio's athletic greats

KENS 5 is profiling San Antonio's greatest Black athletes with a daily feature on air. We'll be sharing athlete profiles here on KENS5.com.

SAN ANTONIO — We're recognizing some of San Antonio's greatest Black athletes in recognition of Black History Month 2021. Watch KENS 5 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. every weekday this month. We'll also have athlete profiles airing on KENS 5 Eyewitness News weekend shows at 10 p.m.

Monday, February 1: Julius Whittier

The Highlands High School graduate is one of the most notable figures in Texas football history becoming the program's first black letterman. At the time, Texas had roughly 35,000 students on campus and only 300 of them were black. “My dad was scared for me,” Whittier told The Associated Press in 2007. “He’d known some guys who struck off into ‘white’ territory and paid for it with their lives.” Whittier was unable to play as a freshman, but he earned three varsity letters, two as an offensive lineman (1970-1971) and one as a tight end (1972). He also helped the Longhorns to a National Championship in 1970. Former Texas running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell once spoke of Whittier's importance saying, “Julius paved the road that gave us the opportunity (to play).” In November of 2020, Texas unveiled its 12-foot, 6-inch tall Whittier statue located in the north end of DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Whittier died in 2018 where a postmortem exam revealed he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Tuesday, February 2: Warren McVea

The man nicknamed 'Wonderous Warren' at Brackenridge High School is, arguably, the best high school prospect the city of San Antonio has ever seen. He helped the Eagles win a 4A state championship in 1962 as a junior. During his three years at Brackenridge he scored roughly 600 points. During his senior season he rushed for 1,332 yards with 46 touchdowns. “I look at how high school teams spread everybody out now and throw the ball all over the place, and I wonder how many more touchdowns I would have scored if I had played in an offense like that all three years I was at Brack,” McVea said. “All you had to do was put me in space, and I’d do the rest.” The man had roughly 75 scholarship offers in 1964. Even former President Harry Truman was writing McVea trying to persuade him to go to Missouri. If McVea was coming out of high school today, he would be a five-star prospect. The running back chose to stay in state and became the first black football player at Houston. He was a two-time All-American with the Cougars, later drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 1968 NFL draft. He would get traded to Kansas City the following year and win a Super Bowl title with fellow San Antonian Willie Mitchell. He struggled after his playing career, spending time in prison. He was released in 2000 and has been on the right track ever since. McVea turns 75 in July.

Wednesday, February 3: Sincere McCormick

It is only fitting the third person mentioned this month wears No. 3 on his jersey. McCormick will be the youngest person we highlight. The Judson High School product was stellar with the Rockets tallying 3,407 yards and 43 touchdowns during his prep career. Lightly recruited out of high school, McCormick chose to stay home and made an immediate impact at UTSA. In 2020, he finished his sophomore season as the program's career rushing leader with 2,450 yards. He also owns the record for most rushing yards in a season (1,467 yards), most rushing yards in a game (251 yards) and with two more rushing touchdowns he will own every Roadrunners rushing record. He finished his sophomore season as the second leading rusher in the nation earning Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year honors. “I watch him every day," UTSA head coach Jeff Trayor said. "He shows up every day, works his tail off. Yes sir, no sir. First one at the meetings, last one to leave. We have a great culture and he’s one of the leaders of that." His future is extremely bright and he loves representing his hometown of San Antonio.

Thursday, February 4: Anjanette Kirkland

The Holmes High School product is one of San Antonio's best Track & Field stars. In 1992, while running for the Huskies, she won a gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles and a silver medal in the 300-meter hurdles at the UIL state meet. She would continue her athletic career at Texas A&M leaving College Station, at the time, as the most decorated female athlete in school history. She is in the Texas A&M Hall of Fame as a two-time All-American. During her professional career, she won gold medals at the World Athletics Championships and World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2001. She is the only American female 100-meter hurdler to win the gold medal in both World Championships during the same season.

Friday, February 5: Sean Elliott

Sean Elliott has nestled perfectly into the San Antonio community. In 1989, he was drafted No. 3 overall by the Spurs. He is the highest pick in franchise history after David Robinson and Tim Duncan. In his 11 seasons with San Antonio, he averaged 14.4 points per game. He will forever be known for the 'Memorial Day Miracle,' a moment where he tip-toed the sidelines drilling a 3-pointer to help the Spurs win Game 2 of the 1999 Western Conference Finals. San Antonio would later go on to win its first NBA championship.

“Whenever I interact with people, there’s always this pressure on me to represent the black race to the best of my ability.”#SpursVoices pic.twitter.com/dS5Z9Qmi4T — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 7, 2020

After the season, Elliott announced having a kidney disease known as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. He would have surgery in August and become the first player to return to the NBA after a kidney transplant seven months later. He serves as a spokesman for the National Kidney Foundation. After his playing career, he has spent 20 years as the lead analyst on Spurs broadcasts. His No. 32 retired in AT&T Center.

Saturday, February 6: Willie Mitchell

Mitchell was a star athlete at Wheatley High School graduating in 1959. The San Antonio Independent School District fully integrated in 1955, but Wheatley remained an all-black school on the East Side closing its doors in 1970. Mitchell played eight seasons in the NFL and was a starting cornerback with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl I. "Even though we lost, I'll always have the satisfaction of playing in the first game," Mitchell said. "That's something I'll always be able to talk about." Mitchell would stay on the Chiefs roster and help the franchise win Super Bowl IV a few years later. After his playing days, he served as the Board President/Executive Director of San Antonio Fighting Back, Inc. It is a non-profit promoting education and improving lives with people having challenges with drugs and violence. It focuses on substance abuse, crime violence prevention, and community development.

Sunday, February 7: Jordan Clarkson