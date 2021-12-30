'It does not change me' | Manu Ginobili reacts to Basketball Hall of Fame nomination

The Spurs legend considers his Hall of Fame nomination an honor but says it will not define him.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs legend, Manu Ginobili, was recently announced as a nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022.

This is his first time being nominated after an incredible basketball career both in the NBA and internationally after he retired from basketball in 2018.

But for Ginobili, being nominated is great but it will not define him if he gets enshrined or not.

Speaking with Solo Basquet, Ginobili reacted to his nomination.

“It is an honor. I saw it coming," Ginobili said. "It does not change me if they choose me or not. If it happens, great. If it doesn’t happen, nothing happens."

Ginobili should be a lock for enshrinement.

He won four NBA titles with the Spurs. He helped usher in the "Golden Era" of Argentina basketball winning the gold medal in 2004 as well as being a two-time NBA All-Star and the 2008 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

He won the Euroleague title in 2001, named one of the 50 greatest Euroleague contributors in 2008, an Italian League champion and that is just scratching the surface of his international basketball resume.

"It is something very important at the basketball level," Ginobili said.

The entire class of 2022, which includes Spurs' Becky Hammon, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans, Louisiana, in early April.