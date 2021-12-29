It's like that, huh? | Heat player throws shade at San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA postponed Wednesday night's Spurs-Heat game due to Miami not having the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game. But that doesn't mean there isn't some action for fans to dive into.
RELATED: Spurs vs. Heat postponed: Miami can't field eight-man team amid injury woes and COVID-19 situation
With the Heat in San Antonio before they depart, Miami's undrafted, second-year guard Caleb Martin decided to throw some shade at The City of San Antonio on his Instagram, which has gotten Spurs fans riled up.
Martin took a photo of the city with a "thumbs down" emoji, sharing with the world his not-so-friendly thoughts on San Antonio.
Spurs fans reacted to Martin's diss at the city in grand fashion, sharing their thoughts on Martin.
Martin responded to the comments with:
In case Martin doesn't know, San Antonio is a great city.
From its diverse population, world-famous landmarks such as the Alamo and the River Walk, to its excellent cuisine and more, San Antonio is more of a "thumbs up" emoji city.
What do you have to say about Martin's diss at San Antonio? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.