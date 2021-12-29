It's like that, huh? | Heat player throws shade at San Antonio

Spurs fans are not appreciative of Martin's comment about San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA postponed Wednesday night's Spurs-Heat game due to Miami not having the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game. But that doesn't mean there isn't some action for fans to dive into.

With the Heat in San Antonio before they depart, Miami's undrafted, second-year guard Caleb Martin decided to throw some shade at The City of San Antonio on his Instagram, which has gotten Spurs fans riled up.

Martin took a photo of the city with a "thumbs down" emoji, sharing with the world his not-so-friendly thoughts on San Antonio.

Spurs fans reacted to Martin's diss at the city in grand fashion, sharing their thoughts on Martin.

What's a "calebmartini" is that some kinda new drink you can get on the Riverwalk? — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) December 29, 2021

Is he even on the team or a fill in? https://t.co/ws5QxCCEHL — The Chuck Vans Show (@ChuckVansShow) December 29, 2021

Martin responded to the comments with:

No disrespect 😂 tryin to find the fire food — Caleb Martin (@Calebmartin14) December 29, 2021

In case Martin doesn't know, San Antonio is a great city.

From its diverse population, world-famous landmarks such as the Alamo and the River Walk, to its excellent cuisine and more, San Antonio is more of a "thumbs up" emoji city.