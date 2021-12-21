Ginobili, Hammon announced as nominees for Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Ginobili and Hammon could see themselves enshrined as one of basketball's greatest.

SAN ANTONIO — A pair of San Antonio Spurs legends could see themselves enshrined as one of basketball's greatest.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has announced that Spurs greats Manu Ginobili and Becky Hammon are eligible candidates for the Class of 2022.

For Ginobili, this is his first time being nominated after an incredible basketball career.

He won four NBA titles with the Spurs and helped usher in the "Golden Era" of Argentina basketball winning the gold medal in 2004 as well as being a two-time NBA All-Star and the 2008 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

For Hammon, this is another nomination for the Hall of Fame. Her career spanned the WNBA including being named a 6-time WNBA All Star, winning the 2010 Spanish League Championship, and becoming an assistant coach with the Spurs in 2014.

According to the Hall of Fame, a press conference announcing the finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2022 will be held during NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for Friday, February 18th in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Hall of Fame will also reveal the full enshrinement schedule. The entire Class of 2022, including those selected by the direct elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans, Louisiana, in early April.