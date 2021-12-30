1997-98 Tim Duncan rookie basketball card sells at an all-time record

You might want to check if you have this basketball card, Spurs fans.

SAN ANTONIO — Check your closets, your dresser drawers and your shoe boxes because if you own this 1997-98 Spurs' Tim Duncan rookie basketball card, then you are sitting on a fortune.

Back in April 2021, a Duncan 1997-98 Precious Metal Gems emerald basketball card sold for a whopping $223,860.

It marked the all-time price record for any Duncan card.

It is no wonder why the near-mint card sold for big bucks.

Duncan is a Basketball Hall of Famer and his rookie season was incredible. He averaged 21.1 points per game, 2.5 blocks, 2.7 assists, and 55% field goal shooting.

He earned an all-star nod his rookie season as well as capturing the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Final Sale Price: $223,860



An all-time record for any Tim Duncan card. pic.twitter.com/3lxakZZcyO — Goldin (@GoldinCo) April 25, 2021

Basketball cards are a hot commodity right now as fans are scooping them up by the boxes in the hopes of landing that one player's card that will be worth tons of money in the future.