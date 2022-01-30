Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Suns

Can the Spurs avoid the regular-season sweep by the Suns?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (19-31) will visit the Phoenix Suns (39-9) tonight. The Spurs are 0-3 this season versus the Suns and tonight will mark their final regular season game.

In their previous game, the Spurs beat the Bulls, 131-122.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 29 points, and 10 assists. Devin Vassell had 11 points and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 23 points going 4-8 from the three-point line.

"Tonight we just came all together. It was a team effort. We all kept it together. We pulled out the win. Every person that touched the court tonight played hard and gave everything they got. We all chipped in to get this win," Johnson.

The Spurs will be without Murray (left knee contusion), Jakob Poeltl (low back soreness), and Derrick White (rest). Keita Bates-Diop remains in the league's Health and Safety protocols.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Suns have won nine-straight games overall including three-straight wins at home.

2. The Suns have out-rebounded their opponents in four-straight games.

3. The Suns are 30-0 when leading after the third period this season.

4. The Spurs have lost five-straight games to the Suns.

5. The Spurs are 2-1 in their last three games and are averaging 125.0 points per game and 34.3 assists per game.