Spurs legend Gervin endorses Dejounte Murray as an NBA All-Star

Murray could see himself being named to the West All-Star reserves.

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 NBA All-Stars have been announced, and no members of the San Antonio Spurs were named.

But that doesn't mean all hope is lost.

Guard Dejounte Murray has a legit shot at being named to the West reserves with the incredible season he is having.

And franchise legend, George Gervin, is leading the charge to get Murray to the league's annual event.

In an interview with HoopsHype, Gervin absolutely believes Murray should be making his way to Cleveland.

"I think he’s an All-Star myself. I think he’s playing in the All-Star range," said Gervin. "I really do hope. It would be good for him and it would be good for San Antonio."

Murray finished eighth in fan voting receiving 307,213 fan votes and 24 player votes.

It is a testament to his hard work for him to finish among the NBA's best guards.

"He’s unbelievably talented and I think he’s getting better and better," Gervin said.

Through 44 games played, Murray is posting career-highs in scoring (19.2), rebounds (8.5), assists (9.1) and has recorded 10 triple-doubles.

He is among the best point guard in steals per game at 2.0 and ranks second in rebounds.

And either if he comes up short at making the West All-Star squad this season, it is a safe bet he will be representing the Spurs in the near future.