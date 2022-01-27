Austin Spurs head coach gives update on Zach Collins' progress

"We're all pulling for Zach," Doug McDermott.

SAN ANTONIO — As part of his recovery from an ankle injury, Spurs' Zach Collins is getting back into playing shape with the Austin Spurs.

Recall, he has not played in an NBA game since August 2020 following a series of injuries and undergoing surgery on his left ankle which has held him out of playing for a season and a half.

"He's getting back in rhythm," Austin head coach Petar Bozic said. "He's moving better. Running the floor well in transition and other stuff."

In his return to the court, Collins scored eight points in 19 minutes along with three block shots in a 127-124 Austin win over the Vipers on Jan. 17.

He had his best game in Austin recording 22 points and five rebounds in his second game versus the Hustle on Jan 21.

"We're all pulling for Zach," said Doug McDermott. "He's been a real good teammate through all this."

The Spurs are very cautious with bringing back players who have been out due to injury opting for a slower return placing their long-term health front and center.

Collins was reassigned to Austin on Jan. 24 as his reconditioning continues but Bozic is seeing the Spurs big man looking better on the floor.

"In my personal opinion, he looks better on the court than in the first game," said Bozic.

Bozic said Collins' return to San Antonio will be on a game-by-game basis.

He'll likely get a few more games in the G League to ensure he is ready for the rigors of an NBA game and his surgically-repaired ankle will hold up and not cause any setbacks.

"That's the question about how he feels and everything," Bozic said. "The thing about him is that he looks much better than in the first game."

Once Collins returns to the NBA court it will hopefully restart his pro-career injury-free for the No. 10 overall pick in 2017.

His San Antonio teammates are pulling for him and eager to see him on the court sooner than later.

And when that day comes, Collins admits his emotions will be high.