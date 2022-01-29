Spurs 131, Bulls 122: What they said after the game

"Tonight, we just came all together," Keldon Johnson.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs welcomed DeMar DeRozan back to San Antonio, but spoiled his return by beating the Bulls, 131-122.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 29 points and 10 assists. Devin Vassell had 11 points and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 23 points going 4-8 from the three-point line.

With the win, the Spurs move to 19-31 on the season and Coach Gregg Popovich is now seven wins away from becoming the all-time winningest coach in the regular season.

San Antonio will next play the Suns on Sunday.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game, courtesy of the Spurs and Bulls.

SPURS

"We don't have that 'go-to' guy. We have to do it together. We have to do it as a group. We had 35 assists. That tells the story, offensively, that we got to play like that. We won three of the quarters. We're thrilled to have the win," Gregg Popovich said.

"The game really felt good today. For me personally, I felt like I was in a rhythm. As a team, we were flowing pretty well for most of the game. I felt like we really played tough. We out-hustled them [Bulls] a little bit. We knocked down -- our shots -- and that's what it takes to win a game," Jakob Poeltl said.

"Tonight, we just came all together. It was a team effort. We all kept it together. We pulled out the win. Every person that touched the court tonight played hard and gave everything they got. We all chipped in to get this win," said Johnson.

BULLS

Billy Donovan