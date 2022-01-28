Spurs rookie Primo overcomes foul trouble to propel Austin to G League victory

Foul trouble did not slow down the promising Spurs rookie.

SAN ANTONIO — It was not the start Spurs rookie Joshua Primo may have wanted when he went up against the Skyforce Thursday night.

He entered halftime saddled with three fouls, which limited his effectiveness on the court playing just 10 minutes and scoring four points.

In the third period, he picked up foul number four and tallied just 6 points up to that point, well below his season average of 17.3 points per game.

However, his foul situation did not hinder him from submitting an incredible fourth-period performance.

Primo would go on to score 14 of his 20 points in eight minutes to help propel Austin to the 119-97 win.

"It definitely didn't impact that he's was playing less aggressively on both ends - that foul trouble," said Austin Head coach Petar Bozic. "I think he had a very good game."

Primo was on a mission to make his mark on the game.

He would shoot a perfect 4-4 from the field, including going 3-3 from the three-point line in the fourth. He also recorded two steals and one assist.

"He hit some shots in the end and made a big difference at the end of the game," Bozic said.

Primo's ability to play through foul trouble, handle the on-court pressure and still impact the game bodes well for his development.

His basketball maturity and poise on the court were on full display in the fourth including his ability to facilitate with his five assists on the night.

"We didn't maximize all the assists he had," Bozic said. "There were opportunities for much more."

Josh Primo to Joe Wieskamp FOR THREEE! pic.twitter.com/1k9C92VS6t — Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) January 28, 2022

Primo will likely see the bulk of his rookie season in Austin to hone his skills and adjust to the pro level with the occasional callup to San Antonio with an eye to his long-term development.

That includes his 3-point shooting, which has been high on Bozic's to-do list with Primo.