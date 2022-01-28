Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Bulls

Welcome back, DeMar!

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (18-31) will host the Chicago Bulls (30-17) on Friday night. The Spurs and Bulls meet for the first time this season and it also marks DeMar DeRozan's return to San Antonio

In their previous game, the Spurs lost 118-110 to Memphis.

Dejounte Murray led the team with another triple-double on the season with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Devin Vassell had 20 points and four rebounds and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 18 points.

"That's the main thing was second chance [points]. It hurt us. They [Memphis] got a bunch of calls their way in crucial moments," Murray.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Bulls are 10-2 on the road when leading after the third period.

2. The Bulls are 16-5 against sub .500 teams this season and are averaging 113.1 points per game in those matches.

3. Bulls' DeRozan is averaging 33.8 points per game in his last four games played.

4. The Spurs are shooting 32% from the three-point line in 15 games played in January.

5. The Spurs have won the last two games against the Bulls and are 7-13 this season versus East teams.