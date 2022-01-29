'He's playing some great basketball' | DeRozan says Spurs' Dejounte Murray should be an NBA All-Star

DeRozan and Murray formed a special bond in San Antonio that cannot be broken.

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 NBA All-Stars starters have been announced, and no members of the San Antonio Spurs were named.

Next will be the announcement of the NBA All-Star reserves.

This is where the most viable Spurs candidate, Dejounte Murray, could have a legitimate shot at being named to the West reserves with the incredible season he is having.

And former Spur DeMar DeRozan wholeheartedly believes Murray should be heading to Cleveland to represent San Antonio.

"He should be an All-Star," DeRozan said following Chicago's loss to San Antonio. "I wish their [Spurs] record was a lot better because there are not too many point guards out there that could pick up on Dejounte Murray."

Murray finished with 307,213 fan All-Star starter votes and picked up 24 player votes.

It is a testament to his hard work for him to finish among the NBA's best guards.

"He's playing some great basketball," DeRozan said. "Not just offensively, but defensively as well."

Through 45 games played, Murray is posting career-highs in scoring (19.5), rebounds (8.4), assists (9.1), and has recorded 10 triple-doubles so far this season.

He is among the best point guards in steals per game at 2.0 and ranks second in rebounds.

"He's one of the best two-way players in this league," DeRozan said. "He deserves everything."

DeRozan's love for Murray stems from their time in San Antonio. The former Spur took Murray under his wing and helped him develop his game.

Beyond the court, the pair formed a bond that DeRozan says will never be broken.

After DeRozan was traded to the Bulls, it didn't curb their close relationship.

Murray still keeps in contact with DeRozan, calling him during the season and relishing in how happy he is in Chicago.

"We became really tight. That’s my brother. That’s my family," Murray said. "He calls me after games, I call him after games. Nothing’s really changed, just the teams."

"That's my little brother," DeRozan said. "I got the most love and respect for Dejounte. Not even as a basketball player but as a human being."

"I relate with him so much. My time here [San Antonio] we gained a bond that will never be broken," DeRozan said.

If he isn't named as a West All-Star reserve this season, it is a safe bet Murray should be representing the Spurs in the near future.

His star is on the rise. He is the leader for the young Spurs. He has grown into his own and commands the respect of his teammates, and his peers.

DeRozan believes Murray's efforts deserve more attention.