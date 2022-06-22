Horray! Fans can now pick up their Spurs-themed bobbleheads

Fans were given vouchers for Spurs-themed bobbleheads during the 2021-22 season.

SAN ANTONIO — Throughout the San Antonio Spurs 2021-22 season, the team offered the fans heading to the AT&T Center their very own player bobbleheads.

From Keldon Johnson to many others, fans were eager to get their hands on the collectibles. But due to a shortage, the bobbleheads were delayed and fans were given a raincheck for a later date.

Well, the wait is over for those fans who were left empty-handed when they were handed out at the team's Fiesta Nights.

The Spurs have announced that on June 29 and June 30, fans can head over to the AT&T Center between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. to redeem their rainchecks for a Spurs bobblehead.

But that's not all.

Fans can head to the team fan shop to pick up some extra merchandise, and snap photos with the Spurs' five title trophies.

And if you cannot make either date, the Spurs will be handing out the bobbleheads on July 6 until the end of the summer between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

Before the Spurs announcement, some Johnson bobbleheads were on eBay selling for $50or more.

Aside from the Spurs-themed figurines, Funko POP! released a Spurs Coyote bobble head which many fans scooped up fast!