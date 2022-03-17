It's a Spurs-bobblehead extravaganza

Spurs will be giving away a Keldon Johnson bobblehead figure Friday night.

SAN ANTONIO — If you collect all things Spurs, especially bobbleheads, then this will be perfect for you.

It's Spurs-bobblehead mania and it begins Friday night when the Spurs host the Pelicans.

That night, fans can get themselves a Keldon Johnson bobblehead but not just any bobblehead! This one features him riding a mustang (inspired by his nickname "Mustang") while wearing his City Edition Fiesta jerseys!

But make sure you get there with plenty of time as only 10,000 will be available for fans.

But wait, there's more.

In honor of the NBA's 75th anniversary, FOCO has released bobbleheads of a trio of San Antonio Spurs legends: Tim Duncan, George Gervin, and David Robinson.

Duncan is hugging the basketball as he did when he was playing, Gervin is doing his signature "finger roll," while Robinson is grabbing a rebound.

Each will cost $75.00.

And you cannot forget about the popular Spurs Coyote Funko POP! released ahead of this season as well as the Gervin POP with him doing his "finger roll."

The Spurs have brought fans so many cool bobbleheads over the years.

From Patty Mills to Derrick White and so many, these are a hit with fans and sure to be a must-have for die-hard Spurs fanatics.