Spurs announce Self Financial as new uniform sponsor

Self Financial, a credit-building company out of Austin, will advertise with a patch on Spurs jerseys next season. Josh Primo has jumped on as a brand ambassador.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced their new jersey sponsor on Tuesday.

Self Financial, a credit-building company out of Austin, will advertise with a patch on San Antonio's uniforms starting this season.

"We were like a startup 30 years ago, and now we're partnering with an amazing startup," said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford. "As we build our impact in our communities, it's really great to partner with people who are so well aligned. We're inspired by Self's mission. We're proud to do building these impact relationships. Self builds credit, the Spurs build teams and talent. And together we can build dreams. It's really exciting."

Buford also said that the Spurs have become equity partners in Self, and hope to grow along with them.

Self announced that Spurs guard Josh Primo is a new brand ambassador for the company, and debuted a new commercial featuring the second-year player.

Self's CEO James Garvey founded the company in 2015 after making a mistake with his credit card payments and realizing the challenges many Americans face when it comes to building good credit.

"I couldn't be more humbled to have the Self logo on the Spurs jersey to represent all the people out there putting in the hard work, building credit and working towards their goals and dreams," Garvey said at the press conference.

This is another influx of funding from San Antonio's neighbors to the north. Billionaire Michael Dell, CEO of the tech giant bearing his name, recently bought a stake in the team. So did Austin-based investment firm Sixth Street.

After plans to play two games in Austin next season raised fears about relocation from fans and some local lawmakers, Spurs chairman Peter J Holt wrote a letter to the city saying that "the Spurs are in San Antonio to stay."

When asked about this partnership strengthening the organization's ties to Austin, Buford downplayed the idea, saying that the most important thing was finding a sponsor whose values aligned with the Spurs'.

Frost Bank, the team's first jersey sponsor, has secured the naming rights for the event plaza being constructed at The Rock at La Cantera, which is a 500-million-dollar facility that will include a human performance research center, a 22-acre park, a Spurs performance center, and space for medical, hospitality and office use.

The NBA Draft is on Thursday, and the Spurs have picks number 9, 20, 25, and 38.