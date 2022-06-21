Q&A: NBA Draft prospect Jeremy Sochan on workout with Spurs, fitting in with San Antonio and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs own three first-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft 2022.
And a name that could possibly be on the draft board when San Antonio is on the clock is Baylor's Jeremy Sochan.
The 6'9", 230 pounds forward is seen as a solid pick for any NBA team and some mock drafts predict he could be selected by the Spurs with No. 9.
Mock drafts describe him as a player with length, athleticism and versatility. Mocks describe him as built for the modern NBA and with a high ceiling.
He has a 7-0 wingspan and can guard multiple positions.
However, mocks point out that he is turnover prone, and can foul a lot.
In this Q&A with Sochan, he chats with us about working out with the Spurs, possibly playing in San Antonio, and much more.
Jeff: You worked out with the Spurs ahead of the NBA Draft. How was that?
Jeremy: I think it went well. It was a good group of people, and players. It was really competitive but we played really well.
Jeff: What was the feedback you got from the Spurs?
Jeremy: The feedback was pretty good. They stayed in contact. They've asked for a few other things. I feel like it is an exciting place.
Jeff: How do you think you'd fit in San Antonio should they select you?
Jeremy: I think I'd fit really well with the Spurs' style of play. Also, just with the young core, I think I fit really well in that!
The NBA Draft 2022 is on June 23. San Antonio owns the 9th, 20th, and 25th pick in the first round.
