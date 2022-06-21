Q&A: NBA Draft prospect Jeremy Sochan on workout with Spurs, fitting in with San Antonio and more

"I feel like it is an exciting place," Sochan said about his time with the Spurs ahead of the NBA Draft.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs own three first-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft 2022.

And a name that could possibly be on the draft board when San Antonio is on the clock is Baylor's Jeremy Sochan.

The 6'9", 230 pounds forward is seen as a solid pick for any NBA team and some mock drafts predict he could be selected by the Spurs with No. 9.

Mock drafts describe him as a player with length, athleticism and versatility. Mocks describe him as built for the modern NBA and with a high ceiling.

He has a 7-0 wingspan and can guard multiple positions.

However, mocks point out that he is turnover prone, and can foul a lot.

In this Q&A with Sochan, he chats with us about working out with the Spurs, possibly playing in San Antonio, and much more.

Jeff: You worked out with the Spurs ahead of the NBA Draft. How was that?

Jeremy: I think it went well. It was a good group of people, and players. It was really competitive but we played really well.

Jeff: What was the feedback you got from the Spurs?

Jeremy: The feedback was pretty good. They stayed in contact. They've asked for a few other things. I feel like it is an exciting place.

Jeff: How do you think you'd fit in San Antonio should they select you?

Jeremy: I think I'd fit really well with the Spurs' style of play. Also, just with the young core, I think I fit really well in that!