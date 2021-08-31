LOOK: A Spurs Coyote Funko POP! is coming soon

This will be a fine addition to every Spurs fan's collection.

SAN ANTONIO — This is a must-have for all the Spurs and Funko POP! fanatics!

The popular bobblehead line will be debuting a new Spurs Coyote figure and it is glorious.

The Spurs mascot will be in a Spurs home jersey with a basketball under his arm.

Outstanding!

The Coyote POP figure will join other Spurs to receive their own figure including David Robinson in his Team USA jersey and George Gervin.

Gonna need a version of Ice on the ice throne too..... #gospursgo pic.twitter.com/r8dYBkFV21 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) April 8, 2021

The release date for the Coyote figure is unknown, but Spurs fans will definitely be scooping them up once they hit the shelves.